CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towson, MD

19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Connection To Towson University Shooting Identified As Samuel Nnam

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2fJS_0bpEHB8P00

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect in connection to the shooting at Towson University as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam.

Nnam has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Officials said Nnam was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect from evidence collected at the scene and surveillance video.  Officials said Nnam began to discharge the firearm, striking himself along with two others including a Towson University student.

Nnam has been charged with carrying a loaded handgun and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He was arrested after discharging from an area hospital.

Nnam is now at the County Detention Center and being held without bail.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department/Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Towson, MD
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Towson, MD
Education
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Towson University#Murder#Baltcopolice#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy