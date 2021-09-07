CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have A Rustic Slumber Party At This Cozy Wilderness Retreat In Montana

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
Hotel stays certainly have their time and place, but Montana has so many out-of-the-box vacation rentals, it’s usually worth it to venture off the beaten path when it comes to your accommodations. If you’re traveling to Gallatin County anytime soon, spend a couple of nights at this cozy wilderness retreat just outside of Bozeman. It’s secluded enough to feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, but you’ll be close to all kinds of adventures.

This charming little retreat is located in Gallatin Gateway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nqa6w_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO
You'll be treated to views of the Spanish Peaks at every turn, and you'll enjoy plenty of peace and quiet.

This vacation rental is a studio space, but you'll find everything you need inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoE1r_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO
The flatscreen TV and the foosball table will keep the family entertained for hours, and the cafe table is a perfect gathering spot for playing cards.

The kitchenette has a mini-fridge, microwave, toaster, and plenty of cooking basics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EULVe_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO
You can always venture out for takeout and use the space for heating up leftovers. After all, you're on vacation.

The wood-burning stove will keep you cozy, while the rustic cabin decor will have you feeling like you're deep in the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbzRc_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO
Fortunately, you're not -- because you'll have access to WiFi.

The space has a queen-sized bed as well as a set of bunk beds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXpCT_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO
It's perfect for a couple's getaway for a small family vacation. Children and well-behaved pets are both welcome here.

Don't miss the chance to bathe in the beautiful old-fashioned clawfoot tub...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUn5r_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO

...if you can pull yourself out of the hot tub, that is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKipy_0bpEGOQn00
VRBO
This is such a perfect amenity to enjoy after a day spent enjoying nature. Yellowstone National Park and Big Sky Resort are both a short drive away.

Ready to enjoy this cozy space? Learn more about it on VRBO .

The post Have A Rustic Slumber Party At This Cozy Wilderness Retreat In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State .

