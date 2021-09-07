Hotel stays certainly have their time and place, but Montana has so many out-of-the-box vacation rentals, it’s usually worth it to venture off the beaten path when it comes to your accommodations. If you’re traveling to Gallatin County anytime soon, spend a couple of nights at this cozy wilderness retreat just outside of Bozeman. It’s secluded enough to feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, but you’ll be close to all kinds of adventures.

This charming little retreat is located in Gallatin Gateway.

This vacation rental is a studio space, but you'll find everything you need inside.

The kitchenette has a mini-fridge, microwave, toaster, and plenty of cooking basics.

The wood-burning stove will keep you cozy, while the rustic cabin decor will have you feeling like you're deep in the woods.

The space has a queen-sized bed as well as a set of bunk beds.

Don't miss the chance to bathe in the beautiful old-fashioned clawfoot tub...

...if you can pull yourself out of the hot tub, that is.

You'll be treated to views of the Spanish Peaks at every turn, and you'll enjoy plenty of peace and quiet.The flatscreen TV and the foosball table will keep the family entertained for hours, and the cafe table is a perfect gathering spot for playing cards.You can always venture out for takeout and use the space for heating up leftovers. After all, you're on vacation.Fortunately, you're not -- because you'll have access to WiFi.It's perfect for a couple's getaway for a small family vacation. Children and well-behaved pets are both welcome here.This is such a perfect amenity to enjoy after a day spent enjoying nature. Yellowstone National Park and Big Sky Resort are both a short drive away.

Ready to enjoy this cozy space? Learn more about it on VRBO .

The post Have A Rustic Slumber Party At This Cozy Wilderness Retreat In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State .