Russ Belden, 80, of Clayton Center, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, with his wife and family by his side. Per Russ’s request, there will be no services. Russ was born to Carmi and Pearl (Hansel) Belden in 1940 at the family farm near Volga. He was united in marriage with Pat Schultz. They were blessed with three children. Russ loved his family dearly and would help them out with whatever they needed.