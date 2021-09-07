Porter, Terry

Terry Allen Porter (73) passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home in Dumas. He was born in Union County to Jimmy and Helon Beaty Porter on October 27, 1947. He retired from Hillcraft Furniture. He was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Services are 11 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany with Bro. Michael Baker officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service in the cemetery. Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Debbie Porter; his sons, Glen Porter (Jeannie) and Steven Porter (Miriam); his grandchildren, Scott, Lillian, Abby, Emma and Vivian and his brother, Thomas Hugh Porter (Dianne). He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Emborsky. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.