Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington will both play in the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) The inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, hosted by Jim Furyk, announced a big boost on Tuesday, some would even say a bomb. Phil Mickelson has committed to compete at Timuquana Country Club in his fourth PGA TOUR Champions event.