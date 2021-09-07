Hella Mega: a rock n’ roll ‘Holiday’

Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day turned Petco Park upside down on Aug. 29 with a truly mega concert that shook the East Village after a year and a half without live music events. An audience ranging in age showed up to support their favorite bands. This concert was a music-filled night, made for people who wanted to let loose of everything holding them down. Weezer was the first of the headline performances, with the stage decorated to match the theme of their latest album, “Van Weezer.” Three turquoise lightning bolts struck the stage of pink and purple boxes, giving off the retro ‘80s electro pop rock vibe that their new album’s sound promotes. The band walked out to Van Halen’s “Jump” starting their slot with one of their new songs called “Hero.” Lead vocalist, Rivers Cuomo, came out swinging his guitar and rocked a mullet, a studded leather jacket and blue jeans. There was no doubt that even the younger audience goers could feel the ‘80s nostalgia.