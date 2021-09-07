ARTIST SPOTLIGHTS: Death Tape Super Bass, Citizen 2-13, Chamber of Knives, J. Mollerskov, Steve Schlei, Lorna Dune, Tampertamper, Pleasure Thief

Noise label/concert promoter FTAM hosted a massive noise showcase in the backyard of X-Ray Arcade Sunday afternoon. Sets from Death Tape Super Bass, Citizen 2-13, Chamber of Knives, J. Mollerskov, Steve Schlei, Lorna Dune, Frenia, TamperTamper, and Pleasure Thief all took place. We got to talk to each and every one of them – except Frenia, since we spotlighted them before. Brace yourself; there’s many to get to know.