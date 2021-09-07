Police Marine Unit Officers Rescue 3 People From Lake Michigan As Storms Come In

CHICAGO (CBS) — As severe storms pounded the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Marine Unit had to rescue three people on Lake Michigan.

The Marine Unit tweeted photos moments after the rescue.

Officers pulled two kayakers and a paddleboarder onto their boat, after they could not get back to Montrose Harbor.

“His paddle blew away. it was almost like a kite,” said Chicago Police Marine Unit Officer Joe Doane. “As we were going out, we could see the paddleboard flying up in the wind. We could see where they people on the kayak were. They were about a mile off shore, and they realized they were not gonna get back because of the high, strong winds.”

Winds around 35 mph kept blowing the boaters away from the shore.

Fortunately, everyone had life jackets on and got back safe.

Officer Doane reminded people that lifeguard season is over, and you should always check the forecast before hitting the lake.