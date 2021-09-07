Nelson, James (Jim) Richard

Buena Vista- James (Jim) Richard Nelson, 88, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Jim was born February 8, 1933 to the late Richard and Dolly Nelson in Buena Vista, Mississippi where he lived his entire life. He was a lifetime member of the Buena Vista Methodist Church where he sat on the same pew every Sunday. He loved the church and was a faithful member until recently when his health kept him from attending. He worked at Rexall Drug Store in Houston, Caldwell Farms, Tennessee Pulp & Paper and Ware Milling. He served in Company A 223d Engineering Unit of the National Guard in Houston. During the Berlin Crisis, he and two of his brothers, John and Oliver, were sent to Fort Polk. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Buena Vista Methodist Church with J Nelson and Rev. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial to follow at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine Porter Nelson of Buena Vista; his brother, David Nelson (Mary Anna) of Columbus, MS; his sisters, Dora Coggins (Bill) of Jacksonville, FL, Nancy Cook (Al) of Bartlett, TN, Betty Dean (Lester) of Columbus, MS; two sister-in-laws, Helen Nelson of Sonora, MS and Phyllis Nelson of Woodland, MS; he also leaves to cherish his memory, many nieces and nephews and special friend/caregiver, Sue Byars. The family would also like to extend thanks to the nurses on the Hospice floor at North Mississippi Medical Center for their kind and gentle care. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; Dick and Dolly Nelson; three sisters, Margaret Jo Johnson, Jewel Tisdell and Bonnie Buskirk; two brothers, John Nelson and Thomas Oliver Nelson. Pallbearers will be nephews, Michael Buskirk, Alex Coggins, Joe Nelson, Ren Nelson, John Hayes, Romie Hayes and special friend, Richard Ware. Honorary pallbearers will be, Neal Colbert, Robert Garner, Doyle Booth and all past and present employees of Ware Milling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buena Vista Methodist Church C/O: Gaye Booth 451 CR 169- Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. The family asks that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks at all services. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.