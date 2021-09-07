PWC Park Rangers, DC Metro Police Certify U.S. Capitol Police in IPMBA Instructor Training

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The Prince William County (PWC) Park Ranger Division joined the Metropolitan Police Department DC (MPD), and Instructors from the International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) the week of Aug. 17 to 21, 2021, for a joint training session to train U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) as Basic and Crowd Management Bicycle Instructors. The five-day IPMBA training event is designed to certify qualifying persons as IPMBA Police, EMS, or Security Cyclist Instructors.