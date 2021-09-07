CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Unemployment benefits come to an end

By (Taylor Burke)
KJCT8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Unemployment benefits that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic ended this weekend, after nearly a year and a half. During the pandemic, the government provided extra help with unemployment benefits to help citizens ride out the storm. But as businesses slowly began to reopen, it had a strange side effect... some people did not want to go back to work, leaving restaurants and businesses short-staffed. Now, experts don’t know what to expect since the benefits have ended, but they are hopeful this brings more people back into the workforce.

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Kjct

Comments / 0

Community Policy