Gennadiy Nadirov Paves the Way for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Budding Business Owners to Secure Good Credit through Financial Literacy

If you faced a financial emergency, how would you handle it?. Sadly, during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, countless Michigan families suddenly needed an answer to that question. Shutdowns and closures put the brakes on our economy. Workers experienced reduced hours and even layoffs. Existing and new aid at both the state and federal levels offered support to struggling Michiganders, but these programs were far from catchalls. Millions of people filed unemployment claims in our state, but many were forced to wait weeks or months for payment, suddenly finding themselves with no income stream with which to pay their bills. I personally spoke with many families who said they quickly exhausted their emergency savings, and many others who had no safety net at all.

10 DAYS AGO