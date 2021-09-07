Lt. Gov. Husted weighs in on Ohio's aging population

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted spoke on Ohio's aging population. The U.S. Census Bureau, reported that 25% of Ohio's population is expected to be over the age of 60. Husted was asked how the state might be able to help keep the younger population from leaving Ohio, and he says linking students with the skills they need, including providing co-ops and internships, might be the way to do that, especially for students choosing a vocational route following high school.