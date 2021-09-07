Red Dead Online doubles cash rewards in Call to Arms this week

Quickdraw Pass No. 3 is probably the highlight for some players but keep in mind these are pretty short in Red Dead Online . They don't require you to grind every day for weeks on end so if you have a bunch of saved up collections, you might get most, if not all the rewards in the same day. One of the main attractions of the new pass is the Zapatero outfit, which is worn by Javier Escuela in the single-player mode.