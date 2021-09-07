DHHS: 1,079 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

CONCORD – On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, DHHS announced 248 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, September 5. Sunday’s results include 153 people who tested positive by PCR test and 95 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 371 cases from Friday, September 3 (220 by PCR test and 151 by antigen test) and 460 cases from Saturday, September 4 (307 by PCR test and 153 by antigen test). The data for Monday, September 6 will be included in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. There are now 3,221 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.