DHHS: 1,079 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

By NH DHHS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 6 days ago
CONCORD – On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, DHHS announced 248 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, September 5. Sunday’s results include 153 people who tested positive by PCR test and 95 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 371 cases from Friday, September 3 (220 by PCR test and 151 by antigen test) and 460 cases from Saturday, September 4 (307 by PCR test and 153 by antigen test). The data for Monday, September 6 will be included in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. There are now 3,221 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

indepthnh.org

Comments / 1

 

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

