Belleville Man Sentenced to 21 Years For Armed Robbery of Four Local Businesses
EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Attorney's Office today announced that a Belleville man - 23-year-old Cameron J. Blake - will be spending over two decades behind bars for stealing cash from four local businesses at gunpoint. Blake received a 252-month sentence in federal prison on four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery and three counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0