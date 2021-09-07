Marion Hellquist, 79

Marion Gladys (Temple) Hellquist, age 79, passed away after a long illness on Aug. 10 in Plano, Texas. She was born June 25, 1942, in Framingham to Malcom Chaplin Temple and Gladys Parker Temple. Marion was raised in Upton and graduated from Northbridge High School in 1960. She graduated from Clark University in 1964 with a B.A. in psychology and received a master’s in library science from Simmons College. She was a school librarian for most of her career in Hopkinton and Adams. For 18 years until retirement, she was the librarian at Hoosac Valley High School in the Western Massachusetts town of Cheshire.