Monarch, The National’s 49th-Floor Restaurant, Offers Opulence Without Limits

By Eve Hill-Agnus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe excesses available at the city’s latest fine-dining spot almost make you forget about the food. But don’t. In the women’s bathroom at Monarch, there is a black-and-white photograph of a brunette wrapped in a man’s embrace, laughing, her head thrown back in ecstasy. The downtown restaurant-—perched on the 49th floor of The National, vertiginously tall and glamorous, a supermodel tottering on high heels—would like you to feel like that woman in the photo. Somehow, some way.

