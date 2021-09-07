Ronald Lee Smith, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away at 9:11AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA. He was born November 28, 1951 in Amite, LA and was 69 years of age. He is survived by his, 2 daughters, Shelly Lynn Smith and Susan Renee Smith; grandson, Braedyn Lee Smith and one on the way, Jaxson Ronald Smith; wife, Angela L. Smith; brothers and sisters, Norma Mae Arnone, Norman Harvey Smith, Jr., Joseph L. Smith, Johnny E. Smith and wife Sylvia, Lionel Freddie Smith and wife Mary Frances, Donald L. Smith and wife Linda, and Annie Mae Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Norman Harvey Smith, Sr. and Johnnie Mae Keen Smith; sister, Bertie Mae Smith; brother, Lewis Willie Smith. Pallbearers will be Larry Smith, Daryl Smith, Eric Short, Everett Short, Travis Short, and Brian Fairburn. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Wednesday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Services conducted by Bro. J.B. Davis. Interment Amite Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.