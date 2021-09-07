CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State scraps investments over Ben & Jerry’s Israel policy

By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Arizona Capitol Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday she is selling off all of the state’s notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry’s brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.

