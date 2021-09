WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team captured its own invitational title Saturday, going 3-0 against the opposition, including a 2-1 win over Lowell in the title game. Senior outside hitter Alexis Broyles led the Kougars (7-5) in her team’s 19-25, 25-17 and 15-10 victory over Lowell with 14 kills. She...