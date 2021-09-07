Nicola Smith Jackson on Revolutionizing the Mobilization of Growth Seekers Toward Financial Freedom

Before you go buy that third cup of coffee today, you may want to hold off and budget those dollars instead. Managing your money can take discipline, but it's not something that should be looked at as unattainable. As we come out on the other side of this pandemic, a major lesson people are taking away from last year is that saving money is important for a rainy day. Erin Skye Kelly, personal finance expert and author of the new book 'Get the Hell Out of Debt: The Proven 3-Phase Method That Will Radically Shift Your Relationship to Money,' joined us to talk about how people can start taking charge of their finances.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO