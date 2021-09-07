CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect Beverage Buy for Put Traders

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) are in the midst of a bear flag breakdown on the charts, with failure at the 21-day exponential moving average as well as the longer-term 320-day moving average. That failure also occurred near the security's -10% year-to-date level, which is double BUD's 2020 lows. In addition, the shares are breaking below their 2020 highs, which makes now the perfect time to buy BUD puts.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

