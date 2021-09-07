Perfect Beverage Buy for Put Traders

While the last couple years has led to the rise of the active retail trader, there are still many long-term investors who prefer to buy and hold stocks for extended periods of time. A great strategy for them is to consider companies with sustainable business models that are Buy-rated and priced under $100, which can include Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), BHP Group Ltd. (NYSE:BHP), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).While some investors like to manage their portfolios actively, others prefer to buy stocks for the long term. This means holding onto stocks for as long as thirty years to even forever. However, you can't just hold any stock forever. Plenty of companies seem like a great bet one year, only to plummet the next. The types of stocks that you can hold forever must have sustainable business models, they should be leaders in their fields, and have long reputations as strong companies. They should also be growing and have solid balance sheets.

