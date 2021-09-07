CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, WI

Man struck by Amtrak train after driving past closed gate

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCiN0_0bpE0rBx00

On Monday afternoon, a Racine man drove his car past a closed Amtrak gate and was struck by an oncoming train near the 11600 block of Seven Mile Road in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police said.

Officials said the train was traveling at 79 mph. The 41-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life with critical injuries. The exact status of his condition is unknown.

No passengers in the train were injured.
It is unclear why the man drove past the closed gate or if he was aware of the train. Caledonia Police and Wisconsin State Patrol are still investigating the incident.

Officials said the gate which was already closed, was properly functioning at the time.

