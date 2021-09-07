CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Iowa man overcome by manure pit’s fumes has died

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA northwest Iowa man overcome by fumes at an open pit manure lagoon at a hog site in Kossuth County this weekend has died. Emergency personnel responded to a hog site four miles south of Algona around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on the report of a man who had been overcome by fumes. The Algona Fire Department used breathing apparatus to remove the victim from the immediate area by the lagoon and immediately transported him to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Randy Dean Meyer of Whittemore, died Monday morning.

www.radioiowa.com

