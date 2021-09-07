CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, LA

Joyce Brecheen McGregor

 6 days ago

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Baton Rouge General in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born April 1, 1934 in Amite , LA and was 87 years of age. She drove a school bus many years for St. Helena Parish Schools and was a legal secretary many years in Greensburg. She is survived by her son, Gary Conleay(Emily)Locust Grove, GA; son, Randy Conleay (Debra), Hammond, LA; son, Jay McGregor (Lisa), Mt. Hermon, LA; daughter, Dawn Bridges (Oscar), Greensburg, LA; grandson (that she raised), Justin Lehmann St. Charles, MO; brother, Milton Brecheen Greenville, TN; sister, Caroline Lynn, Frisco, TX; sister in law, Carol Brecheen Weimar, TX; daughter in law, Brenda McGregor; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Sonny) McGregor; parents, Clifton and Opal Brecheen; brother, Winston Brecheen; sister, Anita Sowell; daughter, Audrey Conleay Lehmann; son, Mark McGregor; grandson, Aaron Lehmann; grandson, Hunter McGregor; great grandson, Konnor McGregor Strickland. Visitation at Greensburg First Baptist from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

