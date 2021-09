Stock futures are on the rebound this morning, with all three major indexes reversing course from Friday's steep losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 230 points in electronic trading, a remarkable bounce from last week, which marked its longest losing streak since June. Covid-19 infections look to be trending lower in the U.S., and whispers that Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine could be approved for kids ages five to 11 are also catching investors' attention. Futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are notably higher as well.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO