Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Trailer Arrives Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Pikachu and Ash are back in an all-new Pokémon movie next month, and the first trailer has just been released. Called Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the feature pits the two on a new adventure as they encounter the Mythical Pokémon Zarude and overcome the danger that threatens the jungle. It's set to be released on Netflix on Oct. 8, and you can check out the official trailer below.