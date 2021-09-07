CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deming, NM

Deming High soccer teams begin District 3-5A play against Las Cruces Bulldawgs

Deming Headlight
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEMING – Deming High soccer moves into the pivotal part of its season with the beginning of District 3-5A play. The Lady Wildcats (1-6-1) are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Santa Teresa High Desert Warriors on Tuesday of last week and hope to turn things around with the start of district at Las Cruces on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Lady ‘Cats played the Las Cruces High Builldawgs at 5 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chaparral, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
City
Deming, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Deming, NM
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Desert#Deming High#Cleveland High School#Mayfield Trojans#Centennial Hawks#Alamogordo Tigers#Gadsden Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy