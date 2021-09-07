Deming High soccer teams begin District 3-5A play against Las Cruces Bulldawgs

DEMING – Deming High soccer moves into the pivotal part of its season with the beginning of District 3-5A play. The Lady Wildcats (1-6-1) are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Santa Teresa High Desert Warriors on Tuesday of last week and hope to turn things around with the start of district at Las Cruces on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Lady ‘Cats played the Las Cruces High Builldawgs at 5 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.