Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock still looks very undervalued even though it has fallen 29.5% from a recent high close of $80.29 on July 6. This is based on the company’s recent earnings and the fact that it produced significant free cash flow (FCF). At a closing price of $56.59 on Sept. 3, PINS stock is still worth at least 43.4% more at $81.15 based on my revised calculations of its FCF earnings power.