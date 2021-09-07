CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Business Highlights: Afghanistan database, railroad battle

By The Associated Press
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes once seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley’s next superstar. Her promises to revolutionize medicine running her startup, Theranos, were being publicly hailed by former President Bill Clinton and then Vice President Joe Biden. But after the scandalous collapse of a company once valued at $9 billion, Holmes is heading into a San Jose, California, courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Big Tech#Dow#Treasury#Bank Of America#Jpmorgan Chase#Taliban#Afghans#Canadian Pacific#Canadian National#Cp#Ford Motor Co#The White House#Congress#Hurricane Ida#Revlon#Macandrews Forbes Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy