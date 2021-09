Strava is one of the most popular third-party apps on smartwatches for those who want to track their running and cycling sessions among other fitness activities. The past couple of days though there has been a good news and bad news kind of situation. The good news is that their safety feature Beacon, which shares your real-time location to selected people, will be available for free for all users, not just for their subscribers. The bad news for those with devices running on Wear OS 2.0 is that the app will no longer support this and instead they have moved on to Wear OS 3.0.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO