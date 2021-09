URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty in two cases to drug possession has been sentenced to probation. William J. Rogers, 56, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Silver Street, received a sentence of four years of probation in one case in which he admitted he had about 9 grams of crack cocaine on him, packaged in 32 bags, intended for sale on Dec. 11, 2020.