Professor of Astronomy Mansi Kasliwal (MS ’07, PhD ’11) and Professor of Astronomy Gregg Hallinan have been named winners of a 2022 New Horizons Prize in Physics, one of several Breakthrough Prizes announced today. Together with former Caltech postdoctoral scholar Alessandra Corsi, now at the Texas Tech University, and Raffaella Margutti of UC Berkeley, the scientists are being honored “for leadership in laying foundations for electromagnetic observations of sources of gravitational waves, and leadership in extracting rich information from the first observed collision of two neutron stars,” according to the award citation.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO