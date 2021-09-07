CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GigaOm Names CTERA the Leader in Distributed Cloud File Storage

CTERA Achieves Outstanding Ratings in GigaOm Radar Report, Designated “Leader” and “Outperformer”. CTERA today announced it has been named the leader in the GigaOm 2021 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. CTERA received outstanding scores from the GigaOm analyst team against well-defined criteria to become the sole vendor to achieve both “Leader” and “Outperformer” designation in the Radar.

