Stearns County Sheriff Releases Update for Man, and His Missing and Possibly Endangered Family

(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released a few more details surrounding the disappearance of a mother, father, and four children over the weekend. Officials released an attempt to locate for Erika Herrington, Robert Herrington, and their children, Landon and Carter, 8, Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2, on September 4th. Since then, they say they have received several tips and other information, but the Herringtons are still missing. There is a domestic abuse no contact order out against Robert barring him from contacting Erika for previous history of domestic abuse. Due to that history, they add that the environment is unsafe for the children.