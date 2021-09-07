CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automated Vaccine Filling Machine Helps Boost the Number of Vaccinations by 20 Percent

By MDN Staff
megadoctornews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University has developed an automated vaccine filling machine that can fill AstraZeneca vaccine into syringes with precision, speed, and safety, helping to increase the number of vaccinated people by 20 percent. The prototype is now operating at Chula Vaccination Center and more machines are planned to be built to support frontline medical personnel in many vaccination centers soon.

