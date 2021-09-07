CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders’ 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Line Projections

By James Nichols
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you blink? Because if you did, it’s already that time of year again. September means the 2021-22 NHL season is rapidly approaching, with training camp set to begin in the coming weeks and preseason hockey beginning Sept. 25. The New York Islanders are coming off back-to-back Conference Final appearances over the last two seasons. The expectations are high coming into 2021-22, despite a key piece or two departing in the offseason, but with plenty of returning faces and some new additions, the focus remains on the Stanley Cup. Let’s dive into the Islanders’ forward line projections for the 2021-22 season.

