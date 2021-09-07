Richard “Dick” B. Kraushaar, 89

Richard “Dick” B. Kraushaar, age 89 ½, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. He was born on February 10, 1932, in Freeborn County, Minnesota, to George and Dora (Klukow) Kraushaar. Dick attended Austin schools and graduated from Austin High School in 1950. On December 13, 1953, he married Shirley Ann Peterson at Hayward Lutheran Church in Hayward, Minnesota. From this union, five children, Steve, Debby, Peggy, Doug, and Brian, were born. Dick was a lifelong farmer. As you know, a farmer never really retires; he just moves into a different role which includes passing on wisdom and experience, along with being “free help” when needed. He enjoyed taking trips with family and friends and making many memories along the way. Dick loved woodworking, building furniture for his home and to give to his family, and crafting many items for his children, grandchildren, and friends. He was a lifelong member of Trondhjem Lutheran Church in rural Austin.