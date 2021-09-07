CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico reports 15,784 new COVID-19 cases, 1,071 more deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 15,784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 1,071 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,449,295 and the death toll to 264,541.

Health ministry officials have previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy