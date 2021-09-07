Mexico reports 15,784 new COVID-19 cases, 1,071 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 15,784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 1,071 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,449,295 and the death toll to 264,541.

Health ministry officials have previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Cassandra Garrison)