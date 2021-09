Melissa Kaspers Appointed to Lead Whip Media’s Center of Excellence. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, has launched its new Center of Excellence (COE). Whip Media’s COE serves as a professional services resource center to address new and emerging customer needs to drive efficiencies, automation and integration throughout the entertainment ecosystem. The COE will be available to Whip Media clients globally, with the goal of taking their customer experience to the next level.

