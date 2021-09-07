10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cooper Van Grootel

It’s often difficult for child actors to move on to become successful adult actors. The child acting days leave them tired, worn out, and sometimes unable to break the mold of the character that made them famous as a child. Many adults find it difficult to watch a child star in a more mature role, and some child stars make it difficult on themselves because they were unable to handle the pressures that were placed on them during their formative years. Cooper Van Grootel, however, is not one of those child actors. He’s spent most of his life working, and he’s taking things to a brand-new level as an adult actor, and he’s making it work. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the child star.