Editorial: Make disaster relief more effective

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana shortly after Hurricane Ida roared into the state as a powerful Category 4 storm. While damage estimates are ongoing, the total cost is expected to be staggering and rebuilding will be a massive undertaking.

Coastal Virginia should watch carefully as this process unfolds. This region is also prone to tropical weather, though not the direct hits suffered repeatedly by the Gulf states lately, so the distribution of recovery funding should be of local interest — since it’s not a question of if, but when, residents here might be in the same boat.

On that count, it is worth examining what happened in Louisiana last year, when Hurricane Laura, another Category 4 storm, hammered the state with powerful winds and an enormous storm surge. The NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information estimated that storm caused $19 billion worth of damage in the United States, including $17.5 billion in Louisiana.

Laura was followed a few weeks later by Hurricane Delta, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm. What Delta lacked in destructive winds, it made up in rain totals and, again, a storm surge that inflicted an additional $2.9 billion in damage according to the NOAA after-storm report.

The size and scope of the disaster challenged recovery programs designed to put money in the hands of victims, but relief money poured into the state rapidly. According to the agency, FEMA distributed $1 billion federal disaster assistance, long-term disaster loans and flood-insurance claims.

But that was mostly short-term assistance, not the sort of money needed to rebuild the shattered coastal communities in southern Louisiana. The relief wasn’t sufficient to move thousands of people out of temporary shelters on the one-yard anniversary of Laura’s landfall, or to return the tens of thousands of displaced back to their homes.

It certainly wasn’t enough to repair the tens of thousands of structures damaged or destroyed by the one-two punch those hurricanes inflicted. And to even consider how to rebuild in a manner that makes those communities more resilient to future storms would be far beyond the $3 billion requested by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

That sort of federal appropriation requires approval from Congress and lawmakers have folded that money in with the budget legislation so there’s no telling when — or if — those needed dollars will find their way into Louisiana’s pockets.

According to The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge, piles of debris are still a common sight in places such as Lake Charles, one of the cities hardest hit by the hurricanes last year. Compare that to a more well known city such as New Orleans, which saw its requests for emergency funding quickly approved following its major storm events.

That speaks to two problems with disaster relief that must be addressed and reformed quickly.

First is that assistance must move with greater speed so that it reaches those in greatest need far more quickly. This is an issue that residents here in Hampton Roads know all too well, but that every storm-threatened community shouldn’t have to endure.

Second is that the United States must do a better job to use post-disaster funding to make coastal communities stronger and more resilient than before. It’s not enough to rebuild what a hurricane damaged. We have to be working to build better and more thoughtfully to protect essential infrastructure, homes and businesses from future storm surges and flooding.

That requires local, state and federal officials having plans for reconstruction before a disaster strikes, so it’s a matter of applying funds rather than starting from the drawing board. And it means investing more in resilience now, to better protect communities threatened by tropical weather.

We know these storms will keep coming — more frequently and more powerfully — so the urgency of these reforms is unmistakable. That’s true in the suffering towns and cities of Louisiana, as it is in Hampton Roads, which may someday experience a similar fate.