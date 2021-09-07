Vedo’s Mother’s Passing & Birth Of His Daughter Inspired New Album ‘1320’ + Talks Single “Yesterday”
Vedo‘s craft and his new “Yesterday” single is a salute to the vulnerability and the quality of classic 90s R&B vibes that have influenced many singers today. While the singer-songwriter is readying his forthcoming project, Vedo’s success as a songwriter, and with his viral “You Got It” hit under his belt, the former “Voice” contestant shares his influences and album inspiration in the latest installment of “Checc’d In.”www.power106.com
