Vedo’s Mother’s Passing & Birth Of His Daughter Inspired New Album ‘1320’ + Talks Single “Yesterday”

By jbanks
power106.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVedo‘s craft and his new “Yesterday” single is a salute to the vulnerability and the quality of classic 90s R&B vibes that have influenced many singers today. While the singer-songwriter is readying his forthcoming project, Vedo’s success as a songwriter, and with his viral “You Got It” hit under his belt, the former “Voice” contestant shares his influences and album inspiration in the latest installment of “Checc’d In.”

