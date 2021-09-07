Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Union (5) (2-0) 35 2

2. Owasso (3) (2-0) 34 3

3. Jenks (1-1) 26 1

4. Broken Arrow (1-1) 13 4

5. Mustang (1-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Moore 2. Enid 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1

2. Choctaw (2-0) 30 2

3. Stillwater (1-0) 23 4

4. B.T. Washington (2-0) 17 3

5. Sand Springs (2-0) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Midwest City 4.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. McAlester (4) (2-0) 74 2

2. Collinsville (3) (1-0) 71 3

3. Coweta (2-0) 62 4

4. Carl Albert (1) (1-1) 60 1

5. McGuinness (0-1) 46 5

6. Guthrie (2-0) 39 8

7. Lawton Mac (1-0) 32 7

(1-0) 23 10

9. Bishop Kelley (0-2) 10 6

10. El Reno (0-2) 9 9

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 8. Pryor 3. Tahlequah 2. Noble 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Clinton (6) (1-0) 78 1

2. Tuttle (1) (2-0) 68 2

3. Cushing (1) (1-0) 65 5

4. Poteau (1-1) 51 4

5. Wagoner (0-1) 44 3

6. Bethany (2-0) 32 9

7. Hilldale (1-0) 30 6

(tie) Weatherford (1-0) 30 7

9. Cache (2-0) 21 T10

10. Blanchard (0-1) 9 8

Others receiving votes: Grove 5. Newcastle 3. Bristow 2. Elgin 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Holland Hall (6) (2-0) 69 1

2. Lincoln Christian (1) (2-0) 62 2

3. Heritage Hall (1-0) 58 3

4. Verdigris (1-0) 48 4

5. Kingfisher (1-1) 31 6

6. Kingston (1-0) 28 T8

7. Plainview (0-2) 22 7

8. Perkins-Tryon (2-0) 21 T8

9. Stigler (2-0) 20 10

10. Berryhill (1-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Anadarko 7. Checotah 4. Seminole 3. Vinita 2. Lone Grove 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Metro Christian (7) (2-0) 70 1

2. Washington (2-0) 60 2

3. Beggs (1-1) 46 3

4. Marlow (1-0) 45 5

5. Jones (0-2) 37 6

6. Oklahoma Christian (2-0) 36 4

7. Chandler (1-0) 31 T7

8. Vian (2-0) 21 T7

9. Millwood (0-1) 11 T7

10. Eufaula (0-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Rejoice Christian School 9. Victory Christian 5. Community Christian 2. Prague 2.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Cashion (5) (1-1) 68 2

2. Ringling (1) (1-0) 60 3 3.Pawhuska(1) (1-1) 52 1

4. Gore (1-0) 42 5

5. Tonkawa (1-0) 37 6

6. Hooker (2-0) 29 8

(tie) Morrison (0-1) 29 4

8. Pawnee (0-2) 21 7

9. Mooreland (1-0) 13 NR

10. Wewoka (1-0) 12 10

Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 6. Wayne 4. Okemah 4. Colcord 3. Hominy 2. Minco 2. Elmore City 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Laverne (7) (1-0) 35 1

2. Shattuck (1-0) 27 2

3. Dewar (3-0) 18 3

4. Davenport (1-0) 15 T4

5. Regent Prep (0-1) 4 T4

Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 3.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Timberlake (4) (2-0) 32 1

2. Mountain View-Gotebo (3) (1-0) 27 3

3. Tyrone (1-0) 24 2

4. Waynoka (2-0) 7 NR

(tie) Buffalo (0-1) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Maud 2. Midway 2. Bluejacket 1. Maysville 1. Welch 1. Sasakwa 1.