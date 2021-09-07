CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood sets: What it’s like working 14-hour days, and whether a strike is coming

kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a COVID hiatus, Hollywood productions are now trying to make up for lost time and fulfill the endless desire for new content across streaming platforms. And it’s taking a big toll on the people making that content. One of the biggest unions is the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage (IATSE), which represents set designers, lighting technicians, and make-up artists. Its members complain of long shifts with no meal breaks and few days off to recuperate.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lakeplacidnews.com

ON THE SCENE: Are the Hollywood’s best days ahead?

The Hollywood Theatre in AuSable Forks is being transformed from a two-screen movie house back to a single hall venue that can showcase films, dance, concerts, and a lot more. Nearly 100 years ago, much of downtown AuSable Forks was destroyed by fire. One of the first significant investments made to help rebuild the downtown was the opening of the fireproof Hollywood AuSable Theater, a venue that local leaders hoped would stimulate investment into rebuilding the town center and bring year-round entertainment to the community.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
centralrecorder.com

Hospice Worker Strangely Delivers Woman On Stretcher To TikToker’s House!!

Delivering a parcel to the wrong address is not so common nowadays. But, what should be your reaction if a wrong person is delivered to your house?. Well, this is what happened recently, when a hospice worker accidentally delivered a woman to the wrong address. The clip went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of the netizens.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Here's What It's Like To Be A Movie Set Food Stylist

Even the most delicious food isn't always . That's why film and television projects typically employ food stylists to project a realistic, yet mouth-watering representation of everything from ice cream sundaes to Thanksgiving turkeys. The career only became an actual thing in the 1990s, per Mental Floss. At the time,...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Chloé Zhao and Denis Villeneuve Are Setting Hollywood’s New Agenda

What does it look like to go to the movies now? The days of must-see-it-in-the-theater, with popcorn and a soda as big as your head, are not entirely gone, but they’re more of a question mark. The pandemic has upended the model for movie releases, and streaming new movies directly into living rooms seems like a development that is unlikely to disappear.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Covid#The Los Angeles Times#Iatse Stories
InsideHook

The Film Industry Might Be on the Brink of a Major Strike

In August, members of IATSE — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union that employs tens of thousands of film and television workers — began taking to social media to recount their experiences with harmful working conditions and toxic environments on set. This initiative was part of a larger push by the union as they negotiate a new contract with the film industry’s largest studios.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

What it was like to work on The White Lotus, the great success of HBO Max

For a few weeks, The White Lotus is the only thing that is talked about among those who do not miss any fiction of HBO Max. The satire of the platform centers on an eccentric hotel that only those who are fortunate to have enviable economic power go, who quickly begin to expose their personal miseries. The reception of the show was so good that it was quickly confirmed that it will have a second installment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Marietta Daily Journal

Disney throws theaters lifeline with balance of 2021 film slate

Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao that’s scheduled for release...
MOVIES
Theme Park Insider

Time for Truth About Short Wait Times at Disney

September 12, 2021, 9:39 PM · It's time to face a hard truth about the theme park industry right now. This truth might be bad news or good news, depending upon your point of view. But it's useless to deny this truth, since the evidence is obvious to anyone who has visited or followed top theme parks lately.
ORLANDO, FL
New Haven Register

'Bridgerton' Outfit Shondaland's Training Program Part of $1.6 Million Netflix U.K. Careers Scheme

Netflix is investing £1.2 million ($1.6 million) in a new careers initiative for the U.K. creative industry, which will include a training program with Shondaland, the production company behind global smash hit “Bridgerton.”. Five trainees will receive hands-on experience as they rotate across different departments on one of Shondaland’s productions.
BUSINESS
ktoe.com

9/13/21 Entertainment News

— Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are celebrating after the MTV Video Music Awards last night. Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “drivers license” took home the Moon Person for song of the year. Lil Nas X won Video of the Year for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) video. Justin Bieber, the most nominated act of the night, took home the Artist of the Year award. And, K-Pop sensation BTS were crowned group of the year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

Film Critics Say 'Dune' Should Be Seen on the Big Screen. Here's Why Warner Bros. Still Plans to Debut the Movie Simultaneously on HBO Max

The reason that so many chose to emphasize the benefit of watching the movie in theaters is because “Dune,” like every 2021 Warner Bros. release, is premiering simultaneously on HBO Max. The positive reception toward “Dune” and its grandiose special effects sparked rumblings that Warner Bros., the studio behind the $165 million-budgeted space epic, would reverse its decision to put the film concurrently on streaming, a strategy that has proven to curb, even vivisect, box office ticket sales.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Disney: More films for 2021 will hit theaters first

After Warner Bros., Disney cinema chains are also promising a time window in which films are shown exclusively on the big screen. On Friday, Disney announced that at least all other strips planned for 2021 should be shown exclusively in the cinema for at least 30 days before they are shown on the Disney + stream service.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy