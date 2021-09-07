Hollywood sets: What it’s like working 14-hour days, and whether a strike is coming
After a COVID hiatus, Hollywood productions are now trying to make up for lost time and fulfill the endless desire for new content across streaming platforms. And it’s taking a big toll on the people making that content. One of the biggest unions is the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage (IATSE), which represents set designers, lighting technicians, and make-up artists. Its members complain of long shifts with no meal breaks and few days off to recuperate.www.kcrw.com
