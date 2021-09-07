William Howland

GARDNER—William Ray Howland, 87, of Gardner, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at his home. Born May 6, 1934 in Joliet, William Ray was a son of Roy Nelson and Nina (Hahn) Howland. He was raised and educated in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1952. Bill initially worked at the Gardner Bank before entering into the Unites States Army. He later gained employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company, from where he retired following 40 years and 10 months of faithful service. Bill served as President of React, and was a member of the South Wilmington Sportsman’s Club.