Kingsley, MI

Kingsley Builds Strong Chemistry in Volleyball This Season

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
 6 days ago
KINGSLEY — The Kingsley volleyball team won its conference and district in 2020, but the Stags graduated four of its six starters from that team.

This year’s team has gotten off to a great start once again, demonstrated by its 3-0 record in their home quad last week. That included a pair of wins over Charlevoix and Leland, who made regional final appearances in 2020.

The key behind the Stags’ success so far has been the quick chemistry with the team.

“The girls seem to really be all in, all for the team and everybody’s playing really hard and willing to sacrifice individual stats and stuff like that for team success,” Kingsley head coach Dave Hall said. “So if you can start with that, you know it’s going to be a successful year.”

“This year I feel like I really connect with the girls,” Kingsley senior Alexis Sattler said. “So it allows me to like be more of a leader and push them to work harder and take charge of my back row and help everybody out.”

The Stags next play on Thursday at Buckley.

