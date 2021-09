The WSU Carson College of Business is kicking off the Carson Career Fall Series this week. Free to all WSU students regardless of major, this virtual series offers a variety of employer-led professional development workshops to give you the chance to network with employers, enhance professional development, and learn about internship and career opportunities. Content will focus on several topics ranging from how to prepare for the career fair, getting employer feedback on your resume, recruiter tips on how to have a successful interview, and more.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO