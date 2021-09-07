After 9/11, Orlando International Airport got TSA, altering vacationland experience

U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-Orlando) talks about the long-term impact on Central Florida of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, during a visit to Orlando International Airport, Monday, August 30, 2021. Demings serves on the U.S. House Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Intelligence Committees and was Orlando’s Chief of Police from 2007 to 2011. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Orlando International Airport embraces the role of greeting tourists with its “Orlando Experience” theme meant to conjure a vacationland of sun, palms, beaches and attractions.

But there was little in the Orlando Experience to welcome measures implemented by the Transportation Security Administration following the unforgettable hours of Sept. 11, 2001.

“I came in that morning to work. It was a beautiful, sunny, Tuesday morning. I was serving as the captain over the airport police division,” said U.S. Rep. Val Demings. “And I was in my office, getting ready to go through my inbox and get ready for the day when an officer walked in. And this was, gosh, it was before 9, and he said, ‘Captain, a plane just flew into the World Trade Center.’”

Nearly 20 minutes later, a second plane hit the center’s south tower.

Soon, airport security and operations forces were locking down in crisis mode, although they still had little grasp of any further threat or what emergency plan to deploy.

Tom Draper, then the assistant manager for airport operations, received a call from the Federal Aviation Administration manager at TRACON (Terminal Radar Approach Control).

“All aircraft have been ordered to land and to land at the nearest airport,” Draper said he was told.

“There was no deviation that was accepted and we were to get ready because there were quite a few flights that were up in the airspace. We were going to probably get quite a few because of the length of the runway,” Draper said. “We were going to get most of the larger aircraft.”

The airport quickly filled with bewildered passengers and parked jetliners.

“We knew that we were under attack,” Demings said. “There was concern on multiple levels. Are there other planes out there that have a target location? What about Orlando? Orlando was at that time and still is the No. 1 tourist destination in the country. Our concerns immediately came home to thinking that Orlando would be a target as well. We scrambled to get with airport personnel, the security director here and others to come up with a plan of action to protect ourselves.”

Draper said there was no established procedure for what was unfolding –– a continuous line of aircraft descending to Orlando, including many jets that had left Miami International Airport.

“Terrorism wasn’t a big thing 20 years ago. I mean, we trained on it but our plans were all around smaller-scale incidents,” Draper said. “We gave everybody the hurricane plan and they thought we had lost our minds. We said, ‘Well, this is what we’re going to do because the planes are coming in and they’re going to land.’ ... It worked because everybody was familiar with the hurricane plan.”

By the end of the day, the airport’s terminal had been largely emptied of passengers and repurposed as an encampment of National Guard soldiers with long guns and as a storage site for airliners arrayed wingtip to wingtip.

“At that time, we had private security screening our checkpoints, and they were basically trained to look for bombs and guns,” Demings said. “Who would have ever thought that the terrorists would have taken the aircraft itself carrying approximately 20,000 gallons of fuel and turn it into the weapon that was used to kill almost 3,000 people? I don’t think anybody ever imagined that happening. But as you will know, it changed security in the United States forever.”

By the end of the year, Congress created the TSA.

One of the principal writers of the TSA legislation, then-Rep. John Mica, R-Winter Park, would soon regret much of the agency. He was in office from 1993 to 2017, when he was ousted by Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat.

“Before 9/11, we didn’t pay too much attention to security,” Mica said. “For example, we know that 9/11 hijackers used box cutters that were not banned at the time or restricted. I know that the manuals for pilots contained information, directions for pilots to cooperate with hijackers and when the plane landed in Havana to contact, I think was, the Swiss embassy at that time.”

While the TSA was meant to modernize and bring uniformity to security for airline travel, Mica has long contended that the effectiveness of the agency from the time it was authorized two months after the terror attacks has been hampered by a bloated bureaucracy.

“And they just submitted a budget for $8.4 billion,” Mica said. “They have huge turnover, huge HR problems, huge scheduling problems and it just goes on and on.”

Mica has long proposed privatizing TSA screeners and that nearly happened in 2018 at Orlando International Airport, where passenger lines leading to security checkpoints were among the longest in the nation.

But the fuss resulted in TSA bringing in additional staffing and airport leaders committing to expanding the number of screening lanes.

That move alone dinged the Orlando Experience as the airport had to relocate theme-park retail stores from prime locations.

Mica’s larger concern, however, is over what he and other critics have labeled “security theater.”

“We don’t have equipment that can screen passengers’ baggage for materials that are not traditionally explosive or nitrate-based,” Mica said. “That’s where I think the biggest threat is right now. It’s not going to be somebody with a gun trying to take over the plane.”

That will require significant upgrades in equipment and “intelligence, intelligence and intelligence” on terrorist threats, Mica said.

In the wake of 9/11, Orlando International Airport has seen many iterations of security upgrades, from explosive-detection scanners the size of a minivan inside the ticket lobbies to setting up a complex in the lower bowels of the terminal where checked luggage is scanned.

More recently, TSA has installed sophisticated, three-dimensional scanners for carry-on bags and is now rolling out equipment so that passengers no longer have to show a boarding pass.

With the equipment, TSA officers insert a driver’s license or other identification into a reader, which quickly confirms whether a traveler is ticketed for a flight, or is associated with security concerns.

Orlando International Airport was not designed originally for TSA security, including the gaping checkpoints that have been shoehorned into the east and west ends of the main terminal.

But, a newly constructed, $3 billion terminal set to open next year has been designed from the bottom up to accommodate passenger checkpoints and baggage screening.

The new terminal will include carry-on luggage screening with far more efficiency and automation than the current system, said Pete Garcia, TSA’s federal security director at Orlando’s airport.

“Having been a person who was at TSA from the beginning … we strive to improve security through technology, through our people and the way we train,” Garcia said. “I’ve seen the evolution. I was there. I tested the folks that ran screening prior to TSA’s creation. And I can tell you this, we are 100 percent better today than we were on 9/11.”

Demings would move on to become chief of Orlando police, and then win her seat in Congress.

“The Orlando Experience is important,” said Demings, who is seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. “But we were in the space of taking away vulnerability at this airport. We got through it and the TSA is here.”

